BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (AP) — Two people are facing arrest warrants in North Carolina in a poaching case involving hundreds of Venus flytraps. The plants grow naturally in the eastern part of the state. Officers with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission obtained arrest warrants for the two people accused of stealing nearly 600 of the rare plants from Boiling Spring Lakes. Stealing the plants is a felony. Wildlife officers responded to a complaint last month about two people digging for flytraps in the area. The two were stopped at a local gas station and officers searched their backpacks.

