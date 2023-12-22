By Emma Tucker, CNN

(CNN) — A jury has reached a verdict in the manslaughter trial of two Aurora, Colorado, paramedics who treated Elijah McClain, an unarmed 23-year-old Black man who died after he was subdued by police and injected with ketamine in August 2019.

Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec had pleaded not guilty to felony charges of reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide for their roles in McClain’s death.

Prosecutors argued the paramedics acted recklessly in administering a large amount of the powerful sedative ketamine to McClain, who had been violently subdued by police, despite not speaking with him or checking his vital signs. An amended autopsy report released in 2022 listed McClain’s cause of death as “complications of ketamine administration following forcible restraint.”

However, the paramedics testified they were following their training for treating patients experiencing “excited delirium,” a controversial diagnosis describing extreme agitation generally applied to people being subdued by police.

Three Aurora police officers who subdued McClain have also faced trial for their involvement in the incident. Officer Randy Roedema was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide and assault and subsequently fired by the department, while officers Jason Rosenblatt and Nathan Woodyard were acquitted of all charges.

