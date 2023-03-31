WASHINGTON (AP) — Verizon Communications is getting a technology contract from the Federal Aviation Administration that could be worth $2.4 billion. The FAA says Verizon will build a network that includes secure communications and administrative services. The deal includes a number of options. If they’re all exercised, the contract will run 15 years. The FAA has been struggling to update its technology. In January, a key alert system failed, temporarily halting departing flights across the country. The FAA blames that outage on contractors who accidentally deleted files from a database and its backup.

