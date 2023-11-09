POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Below are events and freebies in honor of Veterans Day.

POCATELLO

7th Annual Salute to Veterans

Idaho Farm Bureau held the 7th Annual Salute to Veterans on Friday, November 10.

The “Salute” is a prelude to the longstanding traditions that local Veterans Service Organizations have carried out each year on Veterans Day. It’s Farm Bureau’s way of saying “thank you” to our Pocatello-area veterans for their service to our country.

The program included presentation of the colors, a slideshow, a luncheon and a speech from Idaho Supreme Court Justice Dan Eismann.

Guest Speaker: The Honorable Dan Eismann

Caldwell native Dan Eismann left his studies at the University of Idaho in 1967 to enlist in the United States Army. He served two consecutive tours of duty in Vietnam where, as a crew chief/door gunner on a Huey gunship, he was awarded two purple hearts for being wounded in combat and three medals for heroism.

After an honorable discharge, he returned to the University of Idaho where he earned his undergraduate and law degrees. The Honorable Dan Eismann was elected by the people of Idaho to the Idaho Supreme Court in 2000.

ISLAND PARK

Although the Island Park Charter School is small, our pride and appreciation for our veterans is huge.

They will be having a program Thursday, November 9 at 6:00 at the Island Park LDS Church and everyone is invited.

Children from Pre K to 4th grade will be participating by singing the anthems for all branches of the military. They will be singing and signing America the Beautiful, and singing other patriotic songs.

As a special addition this year, we will have a slideshow with many local veterans and/or family members in our community who have veterans in their family.

IDAHO FALLS

Watersprings School fifth grade students will present a service honoring Veterans, Active Duty, and First Responders on 11/10/2023, 9:15 AM. The service will include:

Honoring all who served: veterans, active-duty, first responders

Heart-warming music performed by students

Readings and Poetry read by the students

Presentation of the colors by the American Foreign Legion

Pictures of veterans and first responders

Special speakers representing: veterans, first responders



BLACKFOOT

Bar D Wranglers Veterans Salute Concert

Friday, November 10, 2023 (7:00 PM – 9:00 PM) (MST)

Featuring live music and comedy from Danny Rodgers (formerly from the Bar J) and the Bar D Wranglers. Join us for a fun night, and a salute to our local veterans! 7pm, November 10th @ Blackfoot Performing Arts Center

Applebee’s and Arby’s free

Apple American Group Applebee’s locations, will be honoring all veterans and active-duty military with a FREE meal.

Applebee’s locations, will be honoring all veterans and active-duty military Dine-in only and must mention offer. Excludes tax and gratuity. Must order from the special menu with seven of Applebee’s most popular menu items only.

RB American Group Arby’s locations , will be honoring all veterans and active-duty military with a FREE Classic Roast Beef Sandwich.

, will be honoring all veterans and active-duty military with a Must be redeemed in store, no purchase necessary. Limit one sandwich per veteran.



IHOP Veterans Day deal: Free pancakes

IHOP will be giving veterans and active-duty military a free Red, White, & Blueberry Pancakes entrée or Pancake Combo on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Dine-in only at participating IHOP restaurants nationwide.)

Denny’s: Free Grand Slam breakfast

On Friday from 5 a.m. to noon local time, Denny’s will give those with a valid military ID or a DD 214 (a document showing a release from active duty) a free Grand Slam breakfast.

Dunkin’ Veterans Day: Free doughnuts

On Saturday, Dunkin’ will give all retired and active military a free doughnut of their choice at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.

Lowe’s Veterans Day: Collectible pins

On Saturday, Lowe’s will offer a free collectible pin to the first 150 veteran customers at each store.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free boneless wings

Veterans and current armed services members with valid ID get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on Saturday. (Only available for dine-in; at Buffalo Wild Wings Go locations you can can walk-in and order at the counter.

Golden Corral: Military Appreciation Night

All Golden Corral locations will give active military and veterans a free Military Appreciation Night dinner (buffet and beverage) on Monday starting at 5 p.m. until closing. (Available for dine-in only; no military ID required; free dinner not available for spouse or family members.)

Starbucks: Free coffee deal

Starbucks on Saturday will give a free tall 12-ounce hot or iced brewed coffee to veterans, current military service and spouses. Starbucks will also be donating $100,000 each to Team Red, White & Blue and Travis Manion Foundation to support veterans and the military community.

4Patriots: 72-Hour Survival Food Kit deal

Emergency preparedness company 4Patriots is offering all U.S. veterans and active military its $29 72-Hour Survival Food Kit for free on Veterans Day. To get the deal, complete a shipping form on the 4Patriots Veterans Day Celebration Page (it will be available only on Saturday).

Chili’s Veterans Day: Free entrée

Chili’s will give all veterans and active military personnel a free entrée on Saturday. Choices include an Oldtimer burger with cheese, a 3-Count Chicken Crispers meal, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas, or chili or soup with a side salad.

Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch

Texas Roadhouse will give veterans and active military free lunch on Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free lunch can be chosen from one of 10 meals including a 6-ounce sirloin with two side dishes, and any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea, or coffee. (For details, contact your local Texas Roadhouse. Proof of service is required, which includes military or VA card, or discharge papers.)

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Free meal

All veterans and active military personnel who visit Freddy’s on Veterans Day will get a meal card for a free Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese combo. (No purchase is necessary; cards may be redeemed through Nov. 30, 2023.)

Red Robin: Free burger deal

Red Robin is giving veterans and active military personnel who dine-in at participating Red Robin locations on Saturday a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries (not valid for online or to-go orders, must show proof of service).

Maverik’s: Free coffee deal

Maverik –Adventure’s First Stop convenience store chain with 400 locations in 12 western states will give free coffee to veterans and active-duty military all day (up to a large coffee with valid military ID).

Wendy’s: Free breakfast combo

At Wendy’s, those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. military can get a free breakfast combo – breakfast sandwich, seasoned potatoes and coffee or carbonated soft drink – during breakfast hours on Saturday. (Show military ID or a Veterans Advantage card; not valid for digital or delivery orders.)

Tractor Supply: 15% discount

On Saturday, Tractor Supply is offering a 15% discount for all service members, veterans and their dependents.

Shari’s

Veterans and active-duty military receive a free Homestyle Breakfast on November 11, 2023. Available for dine-in only. Learn more about the Shari’s Veterans Day discount.