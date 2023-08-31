By Alexis Cortez

MESA, Arizona (KPHO, KTVK) — A Mesa police officer was in the right place at the right time to help save a baby in need.

Authorities say Mesa Officer Shaquille Perez was dealing with an uncooperative passenger on the light rail when a mother ran up to him. Video shows the crying mother handing Perez the baby boy, who stopped breathing. “I heard screaming, so I walk over, and when I peep out this way from the other side where the train’s at, mom comes running up to me screaming for help,” Perez said.

The officer quickly jumped into action and began CPR on the boy, and another bystander came to help. “A guy ran up saying he was a paramedic and asked if he could help. So, of course, I said yeah. He took the baby from my arms, and we put him in the backseat of the squad car under some A/C, and baby was breathing,” Perez said. The bystander then helps soothe the crying baby.

Officers say the boy is now safe and OK. “It’s an amazing feeling to know I was able to intervene and help potentially save that baby’s life,” Perez said.

