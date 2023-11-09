NEW YORK (AP) — Omegle, a video chat service that connects users with strangers at random, is shutting down after 14 years following ample misuse of the platform — particularly the sexual abuse of minors. In a lengthy statement announcing the site’s closure, founder Leif K-Brooks reflected on how Omegle was meant to connect people worldwide — but acknowledged that a dark side of the platform also emerged. Over the years, Omegle has faced significant scrutiny for becoming what some say is a breeding ground for child pornography and other abuse. The site’s closure arrives about a week after Omegle settled a prominent lawsuit that accused the platform of pairing a then 11-year-old user with a sexual predator, according to court records.

