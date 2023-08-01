A Jewish security organization says information from video surveillance cameras, a close relationship with police and years of work to bolster safety measures kept a man with a gun out of a Jewish school. The organization said Tuesday each of these also helped police find the man. Memphis police said a man tried to enter Margolin Hebrew Academy-Feinstone Yeshiva of the South on Monday but was denied entrance into the building. Police say he fired several shots and then left. Police say the man was later found and shot by officers after he exited the vehicle with a gun.

