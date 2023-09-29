Footage from deep in the Pacific Ocean has given the first detailed look at three World War II aircraft carriers that sank in the pivotal Battle of Midway. The video could help solve mysteries about the days-long barrage in 1942 that marked a shift in control of the Pacific theater from Japanese to U.S. forces. Remote submersibles operating 3 miles below the surface conducted extensive archeological surveys in September of the U.S.S. Yorktown, as well as the Akagi and Kaga, two of the four Japanese aircraft carriers destroyed. The imagery is expected to provide insight into conflicting reports about what happened in the battle.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.