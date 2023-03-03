MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A video released by a Tennessee prosecutor shows the death of a Black man in a Memphis jail after he was beaten during a confrontation. News outlets report that the Nashville District Attorney’s Office released the video Thursday. Citing the medical examiner’s report, the Shelby County sheriff said 33-year-old Gershun Freeman had “psychosis and cardiovascular disease and died of a heart attack while being restrained.” The video shows Freeman was beaten by at least 10 corrections officers on Oct. 5 after he ran naked from his cell. The Nashville District Attorney General’s office is acting as an independent prosecutor.