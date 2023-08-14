DALLAS (AP) — Police video shows Texas U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson being taken to the ground by officers and profanely berating them during an altercation at a rodeo last month. State police released the footage Monday, days after the former White House physician took to social media to defend his actions. The video shows Jackson approaching a group surrounding a 15-year-old girl who authorities say was having seizures. The Republican congressman later appears to have an argument with one of the people before the teen is put on a stretcher. Shortly afterward, two officers wrestle Jackson to the ground. Jackson posted on social media last week that authorities prevented him from giving medical care “in a potentially life-threatening situation.”

By JAKE BLEIBERG and PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press

