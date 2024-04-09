CHICAGO (AP) — Plainclothes Chicago police officers fired nearly 100 gun shots over 41 seconds during a traffic stop that left one man dead and one officer injured last month. That’s according to graphic video footage released Tuesday by a police oversight agency. Officers from a tactical unit who were in an unmarked police vehicle surrounded an SUV last month driven by Dexter Reed, allegedly for failing to wear a seatbelt. Video shows the 26-year-old refusing to exit the vehicle as more officers arrived, yelled commands and drew weapons. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability says preliminary evidence showed Reed fired first, injuring an officer. Officers returned fire, shooting 96 rounds. The officers are on administrative leave amid investigations.

By SOPHIA TAREEN and KATHLEEN FOODY Associated Press

