HANOI (AP) — State media have reported that Vietnam has banned distribution of the popular “Barbie” movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. The newspaper Vietnam Express reported that posters advertising the movie, which was supposed to open in Vietnamese theaters on July 21, were removed from websites of Vietnamese movie distributors after Monday’s decision. It cited Vi Kien Thanh, director general of the Vietnam Cinema Department, as saying the National Film Evaluation Council made the decision. It said a map in the film shows China’s “nine-dash line,” which extends Beijing’s territorial claims far into waters that fall within areas claimed by Vietnam and other countries.

