    MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — “I lost my only baby I have no other child of my own to give a hug to,” said Celeste Cummings, mother of 15-year-old Raul Rios.

The family of one of those gun violence victims — remembering his life with a balloon release and vigil tonight.

Candles, flowers and pictures have been placed around 33rd and Center – where 15-year-old Raul Rios was shot and killed Tuesday night.

No arrest has been reported yet in Rios’ shooting.

