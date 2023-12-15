KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A village council member in western Ukraine has critically injured himself and at least two dozen other people by detonating three hand grenades during a meeting. A video posted on social media showed a man entering a room where the village council of Keretsky was meeting to discuss and approve the community’s budget on Friday. He took three grenades from his pockets, removed the pins and threw the weapons on the floor in front of him. Thranscarpathian region police say 26 people were injured, six of them critically. The armed man was preliminary identified as Serhii Batryn, a council member who belongs to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Servant of the People party.

