MADRID (AP) — Vinícius Júnior has been subjected to racist abuse yet again and says on Instagram that the Spanish league “now belongs to racists.” The Brazil star says racism is normal in the league and hints he may take his fight against the problem somewhere else. Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says he considered replacing the Brazil forward after Valencia fans called him a “monkey.” The chants came after Madrid’s game at Valencia was temporarily stopped when Vinícius said a fan had insulted him from the stands. Ancelotti said Vinícius initially didn’t want to continue playing. Vinícius was later sent off after clashing with Valencia players.

