VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (AP) — The City of Virginia Beach declared a state of emergency after a tornado moved through the area Sunday and damaged dozens of homes, downed trees and caused gas leaks. WTKR-TV reports that city officials say it’s unclear how many homes had been damaged but they estimated between 50 and 100, after the tornado touched down just after 6 p.m. City Manager Patrick Duhaney declared a state of emergency Sunday night. Virginia Natural Gas responded to several homes with gas leaks and Dominion Energy was reporting hundreds of outages. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

