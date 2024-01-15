By Aaron Pellish and Kaitlan Collins, CNN

(CNN) — Vivek Ramaswamy announced Monday that he is suspending his presidential campaign.

“I will stick to the truth tonight. The first hard truth and this was hard for me, I gotta admit this, but we’ve looked at it every which way. And I think it is true that we did not achieve the surprise that we wanted to deliver tonight,” he said at his campaign’s watch party in Des Moines, Iowa.

Ramaswamy endorsed former President Donald Trump for president after suspending his campaign for the Republican nomination.

“Earlier tonight, I called Donald Trump to tell him that I congratulate him on his victory. And now going forward, he will have my full endorsement for the presidency,” he said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

