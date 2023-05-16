By Hanna Ziady, CNN

London (CNN) — Vodafone (VOD) said Tuesday it would cut 11,000 jobs over three years, as the telecoms company unveiled a turnaround plan to revive its fortunes.

The job cuts would affect the firm’s UK headquarters and operations in other countries, the company added in a statement.

“Our performance has not been good enough,” CEO Margherita Della Valle said. “We will simplify our organization, cutting out complexity to regain our competitiveness.”

— This is a developing story and will be updated.

