By Patrick Damp

Click here for updates on this story

    WHITE OAK, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — It’s a tale of a historic and heartwarming rescue of a parrot.

The Rainbow Volunteer Fire Company in White Oak posted pictures to Facebook of some of their firefighters, along with some help from the White Oak Volunteer Company No. 1 of their rescue of “Dickie” the parrot.

Dickie escaped from his home and spent a few hours running through a tree during a thunderstorm.

The volunteer firefighters were able to get him out of the tree and back home safely with his family!

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.


BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.