By Michele Fiore

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Police are so far only pointing to the severed leg at a Cudahy Park as belonging to Sade Robinson. That has set a group of volunteers in motion, vowing to continue the search until all of Robinson has been returned to her family.

The latest search was expansive. Volunteers stopping in multiple spots across Milwaukee County in an eight-hour period, looking over anything with a connection to the case.

As dusk set in Friday night, volunteers didn’t quit, fanning out in Jackson Park, just blocks from where the suspect Maxwell Anderson lives. Their motivation, to give support to a grieving mother.

“I wouldn’t be able to even sleep knowing that my baby is a little bit of everywhere in this city right now,” said Latoya Crawford, volunteer.

Friday afternoon cousins and friends of Sade Robinson returned to the train tracks, down a steep incline near 30th and Galena, where searches for Robinson turned up human remains this week. This time, volunteers were aided by a handful of people who never met Sade.

“This baby need justice. Her family need justice. Her mom needs peace -49 she deserves a proper burial,” said Jazmine McCollum, volunteer.

“As a mother myself I felt compelled to come out here and help. It’s emotional,” said Crawford.

Another setback didn’t stop the group. A smokey fire broke out along those train tracks near 32nd and Cherry as volunteer were close by. The Milwaukee Fire Department responded. No one was hurt.

“We’re gonna keep searching until we find something,” said Aryianna, a friend and co-worker of Robinson.

Friday’s search was expansive, including Jackson Park on Milwaukee’s southwest side and Kern Park in Riverwest. They also stopped at an abandoned house near 30th and Lisbon, close to where Robinson’s car was found burned.

“Yea looking through everything going up and down the hills looking through the water lifting up branches you know just trying to find something that could piece all of this together,” said Aryianna.

The 19-year-old soon-to-be graduate of Milwaukee Area Technical College was last seen April 1. Aryianna recalls one of the last times she talked to her friend at Pizza Shuttle.

“Talking about her birthday coming up what she wanted to do. Sade was a sweet girl you know caring, loving,” said Aryianna.

And as they leave no stone unturned, they’re wearing pink vests and posting pink hearts for the girl Milwaukee’s come to know as the heart of Pizza Shuttle where she worked. A GoFundMe to help with burial costs has also captured the attention of many.

“Coming out here trying to search for her and get her mom the closure she needs,” said Korianna Danielle, volunteer.

This latest search didn’t turn up anything useable, but these volunteers are committed. They’re next planning to return to Warnimont Park in Cudahy where Sade’s severed leg was recovered.

Officials say the remains found in multiple locations in Milwaukee are still being processed for official identification. Although the sheriff’s office says they do not believe multiple victims are involved.

