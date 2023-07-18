POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Pocatello is looking for volunteers to help clean up trash and debris from the banks and main channel of the Portneuf River.

The cleanup will be held on Saturday, August 19 from 10 a.m. until noon and business and community groups are welcome at the cleanup. Breakfast will also be provided upon arrival.

Volunteers will meet at the Pacific Recycling Trailhead (on N. Main just off Kraft Rd.) and will be divided up to areas from Raymond Park to Simplot.

What to bring:

-Work gloves (they will have extra)

Other helpful supplies:

-Handsaws (no power tools)

-Nets (they will have extra)

-Boots/waders/watershoes

If you have your own boat and would like to use it with the cleanup, contact stormwater@pocatello.gov or 208-234-6519 ahead of time for directions on where to float.