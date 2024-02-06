COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Norwegian newspaper says a Russian man who reportedly defected from a high-ranking position in the Wagner Group has been given permission to stay in Norway but was refused permanent asylum. The lawyer for Andrey Medvedev told Dagbladet that his client was granted temporary residence “due to the security risk involved in sending him back to Russia,” but wasn’t given permanent residence or citizenship. Medvedev sought asylum in January 2023 after having defected from Wagner and crossing illegally into Norway. He said he feared for his life if he were sent back. He reportedly said he was willing to testify about any war crimes he witnessed while with Wagner, a private military company with links to the Kremlin.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.