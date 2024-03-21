IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On Saturday, the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission will be holding its annual Walk in the Cold event at the Waterfront at Snake River Landing.
The 5K event will raise awareness about those who are hungry, homeless and hopeless in our community.
It starts at 11 a.m. at 1220 Event Center Drive.
Registration is $35 per participant, and 12 years and under are free.
You can register online HERE or at the event.
