POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building is paying tribute to those who have served from the area.

The building’s historian Miguel Dominic wanted to do something special, so he helped put together a Wall of Valor mural in the building’s coffee shop.

“It was a way to honor our local veterans and just to pay tribute to all the veterans that are a part of Bannock County,” Dominic said.

The wall features local veterans from each branch of the U.S. Military.

“There’s a total of 204 photos up there,” Dominic said. “And these veterans are veterans that are still coming here today. Veterans that live here and veterans from southeast Idaho.”

In the top left corner, one special veteran from Pocatello was in mind.

“The very first photo starts out with James E. Johnson, who was born here in Pocatello, attended school here, and he’s Pocatello’s only medal of honor recipient,” Dominic said.

Dominic says it special to see those who served from generation to generation.

“You can feel the history by looking at the photos of the different veterans, because you see WWI, WWII, Vietnam veterans,” Dominic said. “You see the Iraq, Afghanistan veterans. So this way you get to learn the history of our vets in the building.”

Dominic says the mural has already received a warm response from local veterans who use the building.

“When people came into the coffee shop, they could look up and they could relate and look up and see that the veterans from all the different eras,” Dominic said.