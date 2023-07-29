SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon‐Challis National Forest has re-opened the Wallace Lake Campground for day-use only. The campground remains closed to overnight-camping.

You should be aware there may be hazards associated with traveling adjacent to and entering burned areas, so please use caution when entering these areas. Forest visitors must be prepared to stay longer than expected due to changing circumstances. Weather conditions such as precipitation and wind can rapidly change conditions on the ground. Wind can blow trees across roadways and precipitation can wash debris across roadways blocking access. Preparation for the unexpected is the best plan a Forest visitor can have Items to consider include:

Adequate food, water, clothing, sleeping bags, and other provisions needed in case of inclement weather and extended stay is necessary in the area of travel.

Chainsaw and fuel, handsaw, and shovel, in case trees or other debris blocks road access.

Forest visitors should inform someone they know about where they are going and when they plan to be back in case an emergency arises.

Communications that will work in the area they plan to travel (cell phone, satellite phone or satellite emergency notification device).

Weather also contributes to the hazards. Mudslides and falling trees are more apt to occur when subjected to winds and/or rain after a fire. The rains loosen the rocks and the soil, and the winds can topple fire damaged trees. Drivers should continually be on the lookout for damaged roads. The Forest encourages extra caution for travel at night and during periods of low visibility. Damaged road surfaces may not be marked and can be extremely hard to identify in the dark.

In addition to debris and blockages on Forest roadways, visitors may also encounter waterways that have a brown or black color. You are more likely to see this after a weather event such as a thunderstorm. This coloration is due to fine sediment and debris that runs off the hillsides and into the streams and rivers.