More than 1 million candles sold at Walmart are being recalled because of a fire hazard.

The recall affects the Mainstay three wick candles.

According the US Consumer Product SafetyCommission, the candle could burn the side of the glass container causing it to break.

The agency says this could start a fire and injure consumers.

The recalled candles come in seven different halloween and autumn-themed scents including warm apple pie warm and pumpkin spice scents.

So far, the agency says it has received 12 reports of incidents and one minor injury.