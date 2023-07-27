BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – UPDATE 5:15 p.m. The Blackfoot Police Department reports the subject has been located and is in custody.

ORIGINAL: The Blackfoot Police Department has issued a warning regarding a wanted subject on foot after a recent vehicle pursuit that took place involving the Fort Hall Police Department, Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Blackfoot Police Department.

Police say there is a possibility the male subject is armed.

The pursuit came to an end just south of Exit 93 on Interstate 15.

If you live in the area of Doud St, Lansing St, Wilson St, or Center St. police say to stay alert.

“We urge all residents in the area to remain vigilant and immediately report any sightings of the following wanted individual.”

Police describe the wanted subject as a 36-year-old Native American man about 5 foot 7 inches weighing about 220 pounds with black hair wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

For your safety, police say to ensure your doors are locked and take necessary precautions. If you spot the wanted subject or have any information regarding their whereabouts, do not approach. Instead, dial 911 immediately and provide the communications officer with all relevant details.