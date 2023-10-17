The war between Israel and Hamas is raising fears about rising hostility across the United States. Experts say crimes against U.S. Jewish communities tend to escalate when conflict erupts in the Middle East. But anti-Muslim crimes also can spike, particularly when Americans are taken hostage or killed. In Illinois, a landlord is accused of attacking a Palestinian American tenant and her son with a knife on Saturday because of their Muslim faith, stabbing the 6-year-old boy to death and seriously injuring the mother. The sheriff, prosecutors and family all said the boy and his mother were targeted for being Muslim.

