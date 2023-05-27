IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Do you think you can sing? Would you like to sing the national anthem at Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, The War Bonnet Round Up?

The War Bonnet Round Up is looking for exceptional singers to perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” at Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls each night of the rodeo, Aug. 3 to Aug. 5. In addition to this extraordinary opportunity, selected singers will be treated to an unforgettable VIP experience for themselves and three guests on the evening they perform.

“The national anthem holds immense significance at Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, and we aim to showcase the finest vocal talent eastern Idaho has to offer for this patriotic and momentous occasion,” Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm said.

Singers of all ages are wholeheartedly encouraged to participate and share their rendition of the national anthem. Interested individuals are asked to send a video of themselves singing the national anthem by Saturday, July 1, to pholm@idahofalls.gov. Singers of all ages are welcome to enter. Those selected will be notified by the War Bonnet Round Up by Friday, July 14.

Idaho Falls is proud to bring back the best Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) talent and stock to compete in this annual family-friendly event at the Bank of Idaho Arena at Sandy Downs.

Approximately 450 professional cowboys and cowgirls will compete in PRCA-sanctioned events, including steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing, bull riding and bareback riding. Also returning this year is the War Bonnet Round Up’s award-winning addition of women’s breakaway roping.

Tickets this year are now on sale online at www.warbonnetroundup.org.Tickets are $22 for Thursday and Friday and $27 for Saturday. New this year, ticket prices include the cost of parking. General admission for kids ages 3 to 10 are $10 each night of the rodeo.

To bring in the rodeo spirit, the War Bonnet Round Up will also host the free Rodeo Kick-off event on Aug. 2 with fun activities and food for the entire family. Hosted at Sandy Downs, the kick-off is the best place to enjoy time as a family, with a mini rodeo right in the arena. From 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., the kick-off will be one wild west party.