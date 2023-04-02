THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An international arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin raises the prospect of justice for the man whose country invaded Ukraine but complicates efforts to end that war in peace talks. Both justice and peace appear to be only remote possibilities today, but the conflicting relationship between the two is a quandary at the heart of the March 17 decision by the International Criminal Court. Judges in The Hague found “reasonable grounds to believe” that both Putin and his commissioner for children’s rights are responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation and unlawful transfer of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia.

