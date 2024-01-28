TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy conditions are in store for the region with a 10% chance of a light rain shower out for those in western WY. Patchy fog is possible in the Upper Snake River Plain and for central ID for the overnight and early morning hours. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy conditions will be with us in the morning hours with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon with no chances for any rain or snow. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures slightly increase into the low to mid 40’s.

LONG TERM: Sunshine comes out even more for Tuesday with mostly sunny conditions throughout the entire day. Dry sunshine is with us into Wednesday as well before we have stray bits of rain showers back with the cloud cover on Thursday. This will lead to more widespread scattered valley rain and mountain snow showers for Friday and Saturday before drying up next Sunday. Winds look to light for the long-term future. High temperatures slightly increase even more into the mid to upper 40’s for Wednesday and Thursday. High’s then drop back into the 30’s for Friday and next weekend.