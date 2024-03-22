TODAY: Cloudy skies are across the region for today with a couple of rain showers forming later for Friday night. We will have about a 30% chance of rain then with the rest of the day staying mostly dry. Winds will be mostly light between 5-15 mph. High temperatures will get into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s for the mountains and upper 50’s and lower 60’s for the valleys.

TOMORROW: Widespread mountain snow and valley rain showers start first thing in the morning on Saturday and continue on throughout most of the day. Winds will be very breezy between 15-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible. High temperatures will get into the low to upper 50’s.

LONG TERM: We are looking at a very wet extended 8-day forecast. Sunday gives us scattered valley mixed showers and mountain snow showers. By the end of the weekend, most the valleys get a trace of snowfall mixed in with rain while the mountains are looking at anywhere between 1-4 inches of snow. More rounds of rain and snow move throughout the region during the entire work week with maybe a little break on Wednesday, but overall, the wet pattern continues all the way into the following weekend. Winds will be slightly breezy throughout the week stretching between 10-20 mph. High temperatures drop into the low to mid 40’s for Sunday before falling into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s for Monday. High’s look to remain in the upper 30’s to mid 40’s then for the rest of next week.