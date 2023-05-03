We’ve got one more solid day for outdoor activities. Sunny and highs in the 70’s. 77-80 from Idaho Falls to Pocatello and Burley. 70 in Jackson. Flooding continues along streams, rivers and increased rainfall tomorrow will push more water and snowmelt tomorrow.

60% chance of showers/storms and upwards of 0.30″ of rain possible into the interior of the valley in Idaho Falls. Possible .5″ into Sun Valley with snows above 8000 feet. Highs will struggle to reach 70 for days to come with an upper low spinning off waves of unsettled weather for us into Friday and Saturday and remaining active into the first of next week. Highs will be in the low 60’s to upper 50’s by weekend and lows drop into the 30’s and upper 20’s in the mountains. Seasonal averages should be around 63, so we’ve been spoiled by the weather lately. But after the winter we’ve had, we deserve to be spoiled, right?

Jeff Roper