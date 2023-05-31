Low pressure that has been aiding in these PM storms and hail zips to Wyoming and will back spin on us tomorrow for a better chance of valley storms. Stormy today in Salmon and lower valley and warmer temps today for Idaho Falls and Pocatello – low 80’s. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Better storm chances for Thursday and into the weekend. 50-60% with a cool down by Friday with highs in the low 70’s.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather