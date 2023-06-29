Low pressure moves out slowly and there may an isolated storm for the hills, but chances are slim. High pressure takes control for us. High means dry and we’ve got warmer weather to jettison in here for the July 4th weekend.

Upper 70’s today then 80’s with big temp jumps by Sunday into the 90’s, even low 90’s. Breezes and a slight shower/storm chance by end of weekend and Monday possibly. My forecast for the holiday will be dry conditions and bright sun and upper 80’s officially for July 4th. You’ll need to prep for hot weather, hydrate.