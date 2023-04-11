Cold front by midday brings wind speeds to 30-40mph gusts as we warm to the mid-to-upper 60’s and 70 in Pocatello. Our cloud cover increases and it will get colder by 10 degrees by tomorrow. We can expect brisk conditions and snowmelt to continue, local flooding and then freezing temps will make for slick areas and then a chance of storms.

