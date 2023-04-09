TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies will be with us for the entire night with no chance of any rain or snow. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures go down into the 30’s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and dry conditions are expected across all of the region for Monday. Winds continue to be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures raise into the 60’s and even lower 70’s.

LONG TERM: We will have isolated mixed showers across only central ID on Tuesday before getting scattered rounds of mixed showers back for everyone heading into Wednesday. We have isolated and stray chances for showers for the end of the next week before we then proceed to dry up for next weekend. Winds will be breezy for Tuesday and Thursday up to 20-30 mph. High temperatures stay in the 60’s for one more day on Tuesday before dropping off quickly. High’s go down to the 40’s by Thursday. High’s then slightly rebound back into the 50’s for next weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

The Forest Service Utah Avalanche Center in Salt Lake City has issued an AVALANCHE WARNING which is in effect until 6 AM MDT Monday for Bear River Range

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY for Lemhi County

FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT MONDAY for South Jefferson County