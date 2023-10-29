TONIGHT: Mostly clear and dry conditions are with us all night long for everyone. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures drop down to the teen’s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies roll with us into Monday with no chances for any rain or snow. Winds will continue to be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures increase a little bit into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

LONG TERM: Sunny skies continue into Halloween and at least up into Wednesday. A few showers come in for Thursday before we are looking at scattered valley rain showers and mountain snow showers on Friday. A few storms are left for Saturday before another scattered round of showers comes for the following Sunday and Monday. Winds look to be light up until Thursday afternoon when breezy conditions return between 20-30 mph. High temperatures slowly increase for the first half of the work week getting to the lower 50’s by Thursday. High’s then look to mostly stay put in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s into next weekend.