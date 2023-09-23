TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies are with us throughout the night tonight. No chances of rain are out for anyone through the night. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures go down to the 30’s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are with us for Sunday with no chances of rain. Winds continue to be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures increase into the 60’s and lower 70’s.

LONG TERM: Dry, sunny conditions continue into the work week all the way until Friday. Friday brings back a chance of valley rain and mountain peak snow that continues into next weekend. Winds will be light until the end of the work week. High temperatures increase more into the low to mid 70’s for Monday before settling in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s for the work week. High’s could drop into the 50’s and low 60’s for next weekend with a cold front on Friday.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM MDT SUNDAY for Arco Desert and the Snake River Plain.

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT SUNDAY for Jackson Hole and Star Valley.