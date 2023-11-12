TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies fill the region tonight with no chances of any rain or snow. Winds will be mostly light between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down into the mid 20’s to lower 30’s.

TOMORROW: We are expecting dry, partly cloudy skies for Monday throughout the day. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures increase a little into the low to upper 50’s.

LONG TERM: Dry conditions carry on for much of the week. We are expecting a stray chance at some valley rain and mountain snow showers on Thursday and again next weekend, but overall, dry conditions persist throughout the next week into next weekend. Winds will be slightly breezy for the work week between 10-20 mph starting on Tuesday. High temperatures stay put in the low to upper 50’s all the way into Wednesday. Temperatures then cool down starting on Thursday with high’s down into the 40’s for Friday and next weekend.