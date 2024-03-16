TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies are on for tonight with no chances of any rain or snow. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 20’s.

TOMORROW: Sunny skies are expected throughout the day Sunday for everyone with completely dry conditions. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures slightly increase into the upper 40’s and 50’s.

LONG TERM: Sunshine is going to be with us for quite some time as we have a long dry spell ahead of us. The next chance for rain or snow does not come until Thursday with isolated mixed showers expected to hit the region then. This could bring chances of rain and snow to us for the following weekend. Winds will be light for the first half of the work week until breezy conditions come in on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures continue to increase up to the mid 50’s to lower 60’s in time for Monday and they should stay there up until Wednesday. High’s then slightly decrease to the 40’s and lower 50’s for Thursday and Friday.