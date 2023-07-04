We have high pressure to the south, with low pressure to our north in Canada. A weak front from that low is triggering thunderstorms this evening.

Tuesday evening and overnight, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low in the upper 40’s. North winds at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Mostly sunny for Wednesday, with highs in the lower 80’s.

Mostly sunny for Thursday, with highs in the mid 80’s. A chance of isolated thunderstorms.