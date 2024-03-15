A strong ridge of high pressure over the northwest will deliver warmer temperatures and sunshine. Our next chance at rain and snow, arrives late Wednesday into Thursday.

Sunny for Saturday, with high temperatures in the lower 50’s for the Snake River Plain. Northeast winds at 10 mph.

High temperatures in the mid to upper 50’s for Sunday. Light winds from the north around 10 mph.

For Monday, we’ll see high temperatures in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Sunny for Tuesday, with a high temperature in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.