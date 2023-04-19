WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Presidents and Holocaust survivors and their descendants are marking the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. Observances in Warsaw on Wednesday are being held with a poignant sense that the responsibility for carrying on the memory of the victims of the ghetto, and all Holocaust survivors, is passing from the witnesses to younger generations. The anniversary honors the hundreds of young Jews who took up arms in Warsaw in 1943 against the overwhelming might of the Nazi German army. Official commemorations will be attended by the presidents of Israel, Germany and Poland. They are being held in front of the Memorial to the Ghetto Heroes on the hallowed ground where the fighting erupted.

