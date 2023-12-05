WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington’s center of gravity on immigration has shifted demonstrably to the right. The debate is now focused on measures meant to keep migrants out as Republicans sense they have the political upper hand. A bipartisan group of senators tasked with finding a border deal this week is running out of time to reach an agreement. The consequences of failure stretch far beyond the southern border. Congressional Republicans are insisting on tougher border measures as their price for greenlighting billions in additional aid to Ukraine. The stalemate is putting the future of U.S. military assistance to Kyiv at risk as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nears the two-year mark.

By SEUNG MIN KIM and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

