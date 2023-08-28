The KIDK Main transmitter site took a lightning strike directly to the tower up at the East Butte. The security camera at the KIFI site across the mountain caught this amazing footage and it’s too good not to share! Fortunately, our tower was not damaged.

BINGHAM COUNTY (Idaho) – The KIDK TV tower was struck by lightning Sunday morning at 8:28 AM.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.