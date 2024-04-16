WATCH LIVE:

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – It is week two of testimony in the trial of Chad Daybell.

Daybell is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder for the deaths of his first wife, Tammy, and two of Lori Vallow Daybell’s children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. He is also charged with grand theft and insurance fraud.

On Monday morning, Madison County prosecuting attorney, Rob Wood, called Vince Kaaiakamanu. Kaaiakamanu was an investigator with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office when Daybell was arrested and is currently the Chief Deputy for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Kaaiakamanu was called to testify about a phone call between Lori and Chad. Lori made the call from Madison County Jail on June 9, 2020, when police were searching Chad’s property. He said Chad seemed nervous and told her they were searching on the property.

You can hear the call below.

Following Kaaiakamanu, Rexburg Detective Eric Wheeler took the stand. He was on the property when the children’s bodies were found. He is also the one who arrested Chad Daybell when he tried to drive off during the search.

The prosecution questioned Wheeler about digging in the fire pit for Tyler’s remains and about a conversation between Chad and his daughter Emma that took place after Chad had been arrested and was waiting in the back of Wheeler’s police car.

A video recording was played the conversation for the jury to hear.

Linda Larsen is covering the trial and will update us with live reports from Boise each evening.

Monday’s trial can be seen below.