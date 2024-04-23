DAY 9:

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Chad and Lori Daybell’s friend, David Warwick, is expected to continue his testimony at Chad Daybell’s trial on Tuesday.

On Monday, Lori Vallow’s son Colby Ryan testified in the Chad Daybell trial. Ryan was one of five witnesses who took the stand, along with an FBI agent, a school principal, a JJ babysitter, and a friend of Chad.

Colby Ryan got emotional when prosecutor Rob Wood asked him about pictures showing Tylee and JJ. He talked about how close they were and how much Tylee loved JJ.

He said when Charles Vallow was killed by Alex Cox, his mother lied to him, saying Charles died of a heart attack and he did not know he had been shot until he went to the house that night.

Wood: “What was the first thing you saw when you got there?”

Ryan: “Tylee opened the door and hugged me, and she was crying. And then I saw my uncle Alex sitting on the couch with a bandage around his head. And then I saw my mom in the backyard, and that was it.”

Wood: “Did she go into the house?”

Ryan: “Yes.”

Wood: “Did you see your brother JJ there?”

Ryan: “No.”

After Colby Ryan’s testimony, Lori and Chad’s friend, David Warwick, took the stand.

He talked about their interpretation of Chad Daybell’s beliefs and how they would give lectures at mountain retreats and firesides.

He was also questioned about visions, light and dark spirits, and religious vibrations.

Defense attorney John Prior grilled him more about those beliefs during cross-examination.

Warwick will be back on the stand for more cross-examination Tuesday.

On Monday morning, retired FBI agent Doug Hart testified about texts between Chad and Lori.

Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsay Blake asked Hart about a fight between Chad and Lori and how Chad tried to manipulate her by saying that the ‘angelic protection’ she was receiving would be taken away if she didn’t respond to him.

Hart: “Grandpa Keith is Lori’s deceased grandfather. So, Chad Daybell is indicating to Lori Vallow that he is unable to protect her and that the angels are angry that she is ignoring him. And so, he is trying to get her to respond due to those indication of what’s happening spiritually. And then when she does respond, Chad will get things restored.”

Blake “That’s what he indicates.”

Hart: “Yes.”

During cross-examination, it got heated between Detective Hart and John Prior, Daybell’s attorney.

Prior questioned Lori’s tone during the messages and said that they were both trying to manipulate each other.

Other witnesses to take the stand Monday morning included a babysitter hired by Lori for JJ, Sidney Shank, Kennedy Elementary School principal, Dr. Josh Wilson, and the former Dean of Students at BYU-Idaho, Wynn Hill.

Court will resume Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m.

You can view a timeline of events and all our past stories on Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell HERE.