A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory are in effect for eastern Idaho and western Wyoming through Saturday afternoon.

Above is a live look at the VIPIR radar from the First Alert Weather Center.

The forecast calls for blowing snow this morning, rain/snow mix at times. Southwest wind 15 to 33 mph. 1-2 inches of snow in the valley for Friday today and more Friday tonight and Saturday.

More snow Saturday morning with blowing snow and 45 mph winds. Accumulations may approach 1-3 inches.

We are tracking the latest on the storm. Watch Jeff Roper at noon on Local News 8.