President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver his second State of the Union address Tuesday night at the US Capitol.

His remarks will provide an opportunity to speak to a politically polarized Capitol Hill and nation as his administration faces an uncertain economic picture, renewed calls for police reform, a war in Ukraine and escalating tensions with China — all while Democrats and the GOP eye 2024.

Biden’s address to Congress, roughly at the halfway point of his term, comes after Republicans regained control of the House chamber, meaning new Speaker Kevin McCarthy will share the dais with Vice President Kamala Harris and sit directly behind the president.

Here’s what you need to know about how to watch Biden’s speech.

What time is the President’s speech?

Biden will deliver his remarks at 9 p.m. ET.

Where can I watch it?

You can watch it below.

Who is delivering the Republican response?

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican response to Biden’s address.

Sanders gained national prominence when she served as White House press secretary under former President Donald Trump, but she was no stranger to politics with her father, Republican Mike Huckabee, serving as governor of Arkansas from 1996 to 2007. She made history last year as the first woman elected as governor of Arkansas.

Sanders expressed gratitude last week for the opportunity to give her party’s response and “contrast the GOP’s optimistic vision for the future against the failures of President Biden and the Democrats.”

The-CNN-Wire

& © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Shawna Mizelle contributed to this report.